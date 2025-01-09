We specialise in body contouring treatments, providing advanced, non-invasive fat reduction, skin tightening and muscle toning services in the heart of Bendigo.
Our main focus is empowering women, beauty comes in all shapes & sizes. Regaining your confidence and feeling comfortable in your skin is our top priority.
In salon, we provide a safe space free from judgment where you can relax and enjoy some much needed ‘me time’.
Other treatments we offer: Sculpting facials, Lymphatic drainage massage, Brow lamination sculpt + dye and Ombré brow tattooing.
Fat Cavitation helps reduce stubborn fat that won’t shift with diet & exercise. Fat Cavitation produces ultrasonic waves that ruptures your fat cells causing them to break down and emulsify into a liquid form.
The liquified fat cells are then carried into your lymphatic filtration system to then be eliminated through urine & sweat.
All Fat Cavitation treatments are combined with RF Skin Tightening to boost your results.
EMS technology tones and strengthens your body using electromagnetic impulses, forcing your muscles to contract.
A single EMS session is the equivalent to approximately 20,000 sit ups or squats.
Those who would benefit from EMS:
Busy individuals seeking a quick and effective way to tone and shape their bodies.
Rehabilitation patients recovering from injuries or surgeries to maintain strength and mobility.
Athletes or those wanting to boost their workouts, enhance performance & speed up recovery.
Mums who struggle with abdominal separation (diastasis recti) post pregnancies.
Reset, refresh, and rejuvenate with our signature 1.5-hour Lymphatic Drainage Massage.
This deeply relaxing treatment helps stimulate your lymphatic system, reduce fluid retention, support detoxification and leave you feeling lighter and more energised.
Whether you’re looking to de-bloat, boost circulation, or enhance your overall wellness, this extended session is the perfect way to give your body the care it deserves.
RF Skin Tightening is a procedure that uses radio-frequency energy to heat the layers underneath your skin, stimulating the production of collagen & elastin fibres that rebuilds your skins elasticity.
RF is a good option to treat post pregnancy ‘mum tums’, loose skin left behind after weight loss, reducing facial lines, tightening your jawlines, jowls & neck areas.
The ultimate facial to sculpt, lift & define your features.
We start with lymphatic drainage massage + gua sha to unblock your lymph nodes, releasing water retention and toxins held within the skin.
We cover this over your entire face, jawline, neck & décolletage followed by RF Skin Tightening.
Reduce puffiness and fine lines after getting this beautifully relaxing facial.
Melt away in this bespoke treatment focused on lymphatic drainage & manual face lifting massage techniques that cover your entire face, neck, décolletage & scalp.
This facial activates your lymph nodes to drain water retention and toxins, reducing puffiness. It boosts blood circulation for a radiant glow and releases tension and emotions stored in the face, helping to soften fine lines.
Following the massage we apply an Argrilene mask which compresses your skin aiding in lymphatic circulation. Notice your pores shrink & skin glow.
We finish the facial with scalp massage, you will be in the deepest state of relaxation.
Experience the ultimate facial rejuvenation with our Buccal Face Massage & RF Skin Tightening.
A revolutionary treatment that works from the inside out to sculpt, lift, and refresh your natural beauty.
This unique technique involves a deep tissue massage of the face - both externally and intra-orally (inside the mouth), targeting the deeper layers of facial muscles that traditional facials can't reach. We finish with RF Skin Tightening to increase natural collagen & elastin growth enhancing results.
This treatment provides incredible benefits that are immediately visible; plumping and firming skin, cheek & jaw muscle tension relief, improving lymphatic flow to de-puff the skin and drain toxins.
The 'Workout' facial provides the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and skin-reviving techniques. We combine RF (Radio Frequency) Skin Tightening and Micro-current therapy to deliver visible, non-invasive lifting and firming results.
RF Skin Tightening uses heat energy to stimulate collagen and elastin production, helping to smooth fine lines, tighten sagging skin and restore firmness (the perfect anti wrinkle alternative).
Micro-current works like a workout for your face, using low-level electrical currents to tone facial muscles and enhance skin elasticity.
This treatment strengthens your skins foundation with benefits that build over time. Perfect for anyone wanting to combat signs of aging, boost their glow and define their natural facial contours — all without downtime.
Ombrè brow tattoo is a semi permanent make-up treatment. We spend time mapping your brows to create a shape that compliments your face perfectly. The tattoo process does not begin until you approve the pre-drawn shape and colour.
Results give a seamless, gradient effect with lighter fronts & darker tails for a polished appearance.
Ideal for those wanting a fuller, defined, natural looking brow shape.
Once healed they are 30-40% lighter in colour.
Lasts 1-3yrs with touch up.
Lamination is a brow enhancement treatment which lifts, shapes and straightens the brows for a feathery look that creates fuller, thicker looking brows. It helps to keep unruly brows tidy and in place. Lasts 6-8 weeks.
Hybrid dye stains the skin up to 10 days & hair up to 5 weeks. Includes brow mapping, shaping, waxing, tweezing, Hybrid Dye & Lamination.
Also available: Brow Sculpt, Brow Sculpt & Lamination and Brow Sculpt & Dye.
74 Pall Mall, Bendigo Victoria 3550, Australia
Located inside Ultra Aesthetics Bendigo
Mon
10:00 am – 08:00 pm
Tue
10:00 am – 08:00 pm
Wed
10:00 am – 08:00 pm
Thu
10:00 am – 08:00 pm
Fri
10:00 am – 06:00 pm
Sat
10:00 am – 04:00 pm
Sun
Closed
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.